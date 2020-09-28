Short Interest in GT Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Decreases By 81.5%

GT Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTBP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.18. 214,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,246. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based off its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including OXS-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors; OXS-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate targeting CD33+ malignancies; OXS-C3550, a next-generation version of OXS-3550 containing a modified CD16 component; and OXS-1615, a single-chain fusion protein that targets epithelial tumors and CD133 positive solid tumors.

