Short Interest in HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Increases By 174.0%

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 174.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HLPPY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

