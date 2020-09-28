Short Interest in Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Expands By 193.0%

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, a growth of 193.0% from the August 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Helix TCS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 370,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,235. Helix TCS has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
About Helix TCS
