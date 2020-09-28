Short Interest in Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Expands By 193.0%

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, a growth of 193.0% from the August 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Helix TCS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 370,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,235. Helix TCS has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Helix TCS

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

