Short Interest in InfoSearch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISHM) Decreases By 85.7%

InfoSearch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISHM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISHM remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Monday. InfoSearch Media has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get InfoSearch Media alerts:

InfoSearch Media Company Profile

InfoSearch Media, Inc provides search-targeted text and video content solutions in the United States. Its network of professional writers, editors, other technical specialists, and video production facilities enable businesses succeed on the Web by implementing text and video content-based Internet marketing solutions.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for InfoSearch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfoSearch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.