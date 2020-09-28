Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Declines By 88.9%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIJIY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.27. Internet Initiative Japan has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

