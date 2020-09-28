Short Interest in INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Increases By 100.0%

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $80.95. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

