Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Drops By 88.7%

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the August 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,800. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

