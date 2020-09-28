Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Grows By 88.9%

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IDTY traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 42,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,599. Ipsidy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
Ipsidy Company Profile
