Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Grows By 88.9%

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IDTY traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 42,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,599. Ipsidy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Ipsidy alerts:

Ipsidy Company Profile

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.