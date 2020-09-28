Short Interest in ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Declines By 92.5%

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.90. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. ITV PLC/ADR has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ITV PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

