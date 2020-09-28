Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Expands By 84.2%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,743,900 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the August 31st total of 946,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.9 days.

KPELF remained flat at $$3.12 on Monday. Keppel has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

