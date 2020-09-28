Short Interest in Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Expands By 99.7%

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,400 shares, an increase of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 1,140,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of LMPMF remained flat at $$0.53 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
