Short Interest in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) Increases By 312.0%

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 312.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Leisure Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Leisure Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,200 shares of company stock worth $539,149.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leisure Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leisure Acquisition were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSE:LGC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48. Leisure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

About Leisure Acquisition

Legacy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

