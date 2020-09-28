Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Rises By 409.0%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a growth of 409.0% from the August 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 14.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 817,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 15.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 19.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 19.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MCN traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,817. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

