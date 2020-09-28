Short Interest in Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Drops By 97.8%

Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Mechanical Technology has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.00.

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Mechanical Technology had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

