Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Drops By 85.6%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYHI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 718,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,239. Mountain High Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, sales and marketing of CBD related products and processes. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

