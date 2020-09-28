Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Declines By 54.3%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nabtesco stock remained flat at $$29.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.43. Nabtesco has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $30.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $624.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabtesco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

