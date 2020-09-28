Short Interest in NanoXplore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Grows By 86.7%

NanoXplore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NanoXplore stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 70,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,963. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

