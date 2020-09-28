Short Interest in NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Increases By 100.0%

NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCCGF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCCGF remained flat at $$2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. NCC Group has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $2.31.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

