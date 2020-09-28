Short Interest in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Increases By 507.9%

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 507.9% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $2.35 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.31.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.
About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
