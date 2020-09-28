Short Interest in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Increases By 507.9%

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 507.9% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $2.35 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.