Short Interest in NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Grows By 90.8%

NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 222,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,222. NightFood has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snack products for evening consumption in the United States. It provides nutrition bars through online commerce, as well as traditional retail distribution. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

