Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Grows By 197.1%

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 197.1% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:NAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.53. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.66.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.
About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
