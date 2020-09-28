Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Grows By 197.1%

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 197.1% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.53. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 130,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

