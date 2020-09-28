Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Drops By 66.7%

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

