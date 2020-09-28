Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Drops By 66.7%

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.78.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
