Short Interest in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Grows By 175.6%

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NUM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,568. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60.
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
