Short Interest in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Grows By 175.6%

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NUM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,568. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Michigan income taxes.

