Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Increases By 481.5%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 481.5% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 10.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 120,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the second quarter worth approximately $2,870,000.

Shares of JPC stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

