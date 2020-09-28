Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Increases By 272.0%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 272.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 753.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 218,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 120.9% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 104,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of JRI stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,555. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.