Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Grows By 592.0%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 592.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,171,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 208,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 1,442.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 178,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 167,381 shares during the period.

Shares of JRS stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

