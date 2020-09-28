Short Interest in OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Rises By 296.5%

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 296.5% from the August 31st total of 544,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE OIBR.C traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,171. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. OI S A/S has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

About OI S A/S

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

