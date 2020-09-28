Short Interest in OriginClear Inc (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Expands By 343.0%

OriginClear Inc (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 343.0% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. 97,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $813,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.03. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Get OriginClear alerts:

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OriginClear had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc is a provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in a wide range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil & gas. The company was founded by T.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.