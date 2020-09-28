Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Declines By 95.5%

Orvana Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORVMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,089. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.
About Orvana Minerals
