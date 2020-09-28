Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Declines By 95.5%

Orvana Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORVMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,089. Orvana Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

