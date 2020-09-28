Short Interest in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declines By 59.9%

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE PML traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $13.41. 1,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,663. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 9.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $196,000.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

