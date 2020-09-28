Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declines By 60.5%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the August 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,369,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 636,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 130,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,810. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

