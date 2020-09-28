Short Interest in RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Decreases By 93.6%

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $31.05.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

