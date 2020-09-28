Short Interest in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) Grows By 239.4%

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 239.4% from the August 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the first quarter valued at $1,398,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 35,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.98. 5,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

