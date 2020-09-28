Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Expands By 90.0%

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,600 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 2,290,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.1 days.
Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 141,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,971. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.