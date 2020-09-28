Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Expands By 90.0%

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,600 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 2,290,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.1 days.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 141,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,971. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

