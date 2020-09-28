Short Interest in SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Drops By 55.4%

SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.6 days.
SBHGF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.51. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 3.50. SBI has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.
SBI Company Profile
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.