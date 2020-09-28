Short Interest in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Rises By 300.0%

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Smith-Midland stock remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587. Smith-Midland has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

