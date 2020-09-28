Short Interest in Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Declines By 96.9%

Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SOQDQ traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 10,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,405. Sonde Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Sonde Resources Company Profile
