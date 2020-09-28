Short Interest in Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Declines By 96.9%

Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOQDQ traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 10,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,405. Sonde Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

