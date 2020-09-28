Short Interest in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Declines By 65.5%

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the August 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STON. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Axar Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,804,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

NYSE:STON traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. 5,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. StoneMor Partners has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.68.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.