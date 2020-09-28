Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Expands By 333.3%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. 1,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.73. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 120.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

