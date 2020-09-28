Short Interest in TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rises By 80.0%

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMSNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TMSNY traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.18. 8,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.94 and its 200 day moving average is $143.07. TEMENOS AG/S has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $179.50.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

