Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Grows By 342.3%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 342.3% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.17. 42,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

