Short Interest in Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Grows By 98.3%

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,100 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

