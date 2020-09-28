Short Interest in Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Grows By 98.3%

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,100 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

