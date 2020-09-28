Short Interest in Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Declines By 54.7%

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the August 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:UBEOF remained flat at $$21.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Ube Industries has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, and Machinery. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.