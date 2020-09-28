Short Interest in Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Declines By 54.7%

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the August 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:UBEOF remained flat at $$21.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Ube Industries has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $21.51.
About Ube Industries
