Short Interest in US Stem Cell Inc (OTCMKTS:USRM) Expands By 87.5%

US Stem Cell Inc (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS USRM remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. 5,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,859. US Stem Cell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

