Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) Increases By 290.9%

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 49.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 55,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares in the last quarter.

MHF traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

