Short Interest in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Decreases By 59.8%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the August 31st total of 508,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.93. 2,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,897. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of WNS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $5,058,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 815,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $12,541,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.