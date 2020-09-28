ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $15,789.74 and $541.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and YoBit. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00250640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00097529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01585543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00188010 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

