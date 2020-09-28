Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the August 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.30. 264,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,568. Siemens has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. Siemens had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $14.85 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Siemens in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

