Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Siemens in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 264,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,568. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Siemens has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $71.17.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.73. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

