Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) Insider Buys A$294,500.00 in Stock

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) insider Mark Hooper acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$294,500.00 ($210,357.14).

Mark Hooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Mark Hooper 7,500 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.59.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

